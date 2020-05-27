Selena Gomez has stolen the title the Same Old Love for Rihanna !

Our fellow Pop Crave come to reveal that the title “the Same Old Love” by Selena Gomez, was actually intended for Rihanna at the start

A clash will break out between Selena Gomez and Rihanna ? This is the question that we can ask. Given that the title “The Same Old Love “ the ex of Justin Bieber, was originally written for the former Drake.

But if a clash was to take place, it would have already made a good point that it would burst. Outside, peace seems ever-present between the two artists. On the other hand, on the Canvas, it is a different story.

The necessary information, confirmed that there was little time, about the title that we were talking to you about just above. In effect, Selena Gomez cased with “The Same Old Love “. Despite all this, some have probably had the impression of you have heard somewhere before that.

They are not entirely wrong because according to our colleagues of Pop Crave, the title was promised to another person before the pretty brunette. No big surprise, you can imagine that, so we’re talking about Rihanna.

Because yes, before Selena Gomez, it is beautiful and well the one that has released his brand Fenty Beauty that would have had to sing it.

Rihanna ” fly ” by Selena Gomez ?

But before the haters do not attack the ex of Justin Bieber, know that it has nothing stolen at all. In fact, as to know the media, “Huey” had been informed that the title in question should be on his album “Anti” in 2016.

However, given that the spirit of the song had nothing to do with the rest of his project, it was, therefore, the decision to remove it. That is why, it is not a theft but rather a “loan” to Selena Gomez.

The latter, seeing himself thus proposed the title, written by Charli XCX it interprets the most beautiful of ways. In short, there has been no volume And therefore this should not give rise to a war between the two singers.

Some must without doubt be reassured and can continue to listen to the title of Selena Gomez in the peace and quiet.

the same old love in rihanna’s voice is perfect. (selena killed this also)pic.twitter.com/0N9uph0cDY — 🦋 (@fentyslow) May 26, 2020

