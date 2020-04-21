Selena Gomez has taken part in the challenge Safe Hands in the middle of the novel coronavirus

– Advertising –

In order to make them aware of the proper way to wash hands, and singer Selena Gomez has shared a film and the challenge of Safe Hands.

In the film, the singer Fetish has been view wash hands and explain gradually for the people to do so.

Selena is seen killing a casual look with red lipstick on the video. “I hope that everyone remains safe inside. PS: I had to update this film so many times. The best I’ve had “, she wrote in the caption when sharing the film.

Check out the video

The singer has also been named the celebrity of the super version Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid and rapper Cardi B to participate in the challenge Safe Hands.

At the time of filing this copy, the film Selena had collected more than 5 million points of view.

The new epidemic coronavirus that has spread to more than 170 countries and has claimed the lives of 14 700 people.

