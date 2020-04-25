Selena Gomez : her 10 looks the most cool of the moment

Each of his appearances confirms, Selena Gomez has finally turned the page Disney. Multi-cap, the pretty brunette is not confined either to a single style in fashion. Street or couture, the star likes to scramble the tracks !

Baby doll 60’s

Invited on the set of Jimmy Fallon last January, the star of 27 years bet on a look at the chic retro. Mini dress bubblegum Miu Miu the details strassés and platform sandals silver Prada, Selena has offered us a flashback to fashion in the 60’s. A look that no-fault makes perfect justice to the ex of Justin Bieber.

Getty Images

Streetwear chic

Egérie Puma, Selena, that is not his first collab with the sports brand, do not hesitate to adapt his style according to the occasions. Come launch his new album “Rare” the flagship store of the brand on January 14, she revisits the tweed to the sauce street. A set Houndstooth, of course with a pair of sneakers “RS-X “Reinvent” Puma… And a necklace from Cartier !

Getty Images

A girls like the other

If Selena Gomez is capable of displaying a glamour to any event on the red carpet, to the opportunities of a less formal, it focuses on a look more discreet. A little more go-anywhere of course, but definitely not without style ! Jean, extra-large blazer riky brownshe feminised his look with a pair of creole goldto be effective in all of the shots. We are still looking for what is the security mode of the toaster…

Getty Images

Lingerie trend

Succumbing to the trend babydoll, Selena his sights a dress by Paco Rabanne silk with applications of lace. A piece of the most sexy she wears under a cloak of velvet, Miu Miu. With its black feathers to the sleeves and its crystals, difficult to find better to play the card boudoir perfectly coordinated with the chemise. To the feet, a pair of shoes Prada blacka secure value.

Getty Images

Tailor 70’s

After a small tower on the side of the years 60, the singer opts once again for vibe, very retro. In a trouser suit rust and lace up boots imitation crocodile, Selena put on thelook working girl. The perfect look to match with the determination assumed from that that will her first brand of cosmetics expected for the summer of 2020.

Getty Images

The art of detail

Sometimes the style is in the detail. The proof with this look almost completely black where theanimal print appears to key on the reverse of the neck. A pattern mixed with court shoes white. Result, this silhouette has nothing boring.

Getty Images

Chic hollywood

Able to get out the big game on the red carpet Selena made the bet this gown Haute Couture Givenchy. And so much better because it has to be acknowledged, she tames this piece to perfection with her hair pulled back and earrings diamond Messika.

Getty Images

A girl wild

Obviously fan of wild prints, Selena has this time fallen for the coat faux fur fashion zebra Mango during an outing in london. One-piece belted to the crazy speed that she associates with a jean right and ankle boots varnished, the all of in Louis Vuitton. The icing on the cake, sunglasses retro. Once again, the vibe from the 70’s is not that far away !

Getty Images

Passion denim

A bit like us, Selena Gomez loves jean. And lately, she hasn’t left her fetish model with a maxi zip on the front signed Vuitton (again). She wears it here with the jacket coordinated, for a total flawless look. The black to offset the blue cloth and its accessories fetishes : its ankle boots Vuitton (again and again) and its sunglasses retro.

Getty Images

Art and how to accessorize

Unable to resist the call of the pattern animal, Selena adopts this sweater dress signed Givenchy. A piece everything except obvious wear, as the star managed, however, to sublimate thanks to the choice of his accessories. Thigh-high boots laced Saint Laurent and earrings gold Rebecca de Ravenel, Selena comes out on top in the hand.

Getty Images

