Selena Gomez: her career as a director – News Selena Gomez

Documentaries poignant

In producing the first two seasons of “13 Reasons Why”, Selena Gomez points the finger at things which do not go in american society. With his latest documentary, she decided to speak about another very important subject for thousands of people. “Living Undocumented/to Live without-papers”.

Throughout the documentary, Selena Gomez tells the story of eight families without papers, who are threatened with eviction in the United States. For them, it is impossible to return to their country of origin, where they are threatened with violence. A long, touching story where we see the evolution of these different people.

Since she put a foot in the realisation and production, Selena Gomez was even more committed. In this way, she denounces the problems that it considers very important. A bias that fans of the star like. Hailed for its long films, everything leads us to believe that the director will continue to evolve in this direction.