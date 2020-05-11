Selena Gomez : her evolution from Disney in Cannes

It was in 2007. Small Americans discovered Selena Gomez, a young teenager, promoted new star of the stable of Disney, like Lindsay Lohan and other Britney Spears before her. She would have been able to move to the door once out of adolescence, as a good portion of the children the stars of Disney. But Selena Gomez was able to withstand. In music, it is imposed to the general public, which forgets that it began in the series ” The Wizards of Waverly Place “. She released the hit “Love you like a love song” in 2011, it is a success. At the same time, it forms the couple the more in view of the teens with Justin Bieber. His private life made headlines, and it focuses on his breaks at rehearsal with the young singer, and to her relationship with The Weeknd, as his album, ” Stars Dance “. In film, she makes bold choices, such as the independent film “Spring Breakers” directed by Harmony Korine, with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and James Franco.

Selena Gomez is diversifying and does not hesitate to engage. Achievement of a lupus, the young woman suffers from depression. It puts its career between brackets, is dedicated to his healing, and graft a kidney. She decides to put in before the ill-being in adolescents by producing, with Netflix, the series ” 13 Reasons Why “, which is a cardboard box on the streaming platform.

Discrete these last few years, Selena Gomez made her grand return in the spring of 2019 on the steps of the Cannes film Festival, where she presented, in opening and in competition, the film ” The Dead Don’t Die “, Jim Jarmusch.

On the occasion of his 27e anniversary, rediscover the evolution, year after year, Selena Gomez.