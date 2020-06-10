Selena Gomez highlights a teacher in Harvard !

After the murder of George Floyd, Selena Gomez has not hesitated to share an influential figure at Harvard on the art African-American.

Selena Gomez takes possession of the social networks in order to present a prof from Harvard. Through her post, she praised a woman grown and fight against racism! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

When it comes to applauding the work of the other, Selena Gomez never hesitates. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, … Many are the stars that the young singer congratulated.

This time, the interpreter of Lose You To Love Me take advantage of the current situation in order to present another woman. A teacher the ex of Justin Bieber seems to be much admired.

It is therefore thanks to the social networks that Selena Gomez sings the praises of Sarah Lewis. This last is specialist in the art of afro. Thus, it is a way to fight against racism.

Indeed, since the 25 but last year, the United States are shaken by the death of George Floyd. It embodies the latest figure African American victims of police violence.

Selena Gomez promotes African art with a teacher in Harvard!

“Please meet professor Sarah Elizabeth Lewis. She teaches the history of art and African studies and Afro-American at Harvard. This focusing on the relationship between the images, race, and justice. “

” She is the force behind the project Vision and Justice… His first book, The Rise, discusses the role of the arts in order to overcome the failure. ” Indicated then Selena Gomez in the post before continuing.

” His conference has received over 2.7 million views. Before going to Harvard, she held positions as curator at MoMA and at the Tate Modern in London. She got her degrees at Harvard, Oxford and Yale. “

“In 2019, she became the 1st recipient of the Freedom Scholar Award for his work on race and justice in America. ” A woman of choice that Selena Gomez did not hesitate to put it in before and that has taken possession of the instant of the star.