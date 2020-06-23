Selena Gomez: his difficult relationship with social networks – News of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez sick: she takes a step back with social networks

In 2015, all of the switches of Selena Gomez. The singer learns that she is suffering from lupus, an autoimmune disease. After this news, she is forced to undergo a kidney transplant. Then she knew that she could count on the support of their fans, the international star has not lived through this period, especially because of social networks.

This is only months after she decided to talk about this period of his life in the podcast of “Giving Back”, produced by Raquelle Stevens, one of his friends: “I went through that when my weight has fluctuated. I have lupus and problems with my kidneys, and I do the high pressure […] It is at this time that I began to notice that I had problems with my body image”, she explains that in a first moment.

This image of the body, in fact, has been criticized by some evil people. Especially due to their increase of weight during their disease: “It’s a combination of factors. This is mainly due to the medications that I’m going to have to take the rest of my life. This still depends on the month. But it is at this point that I began to observe the people that attacked my weight in line. This is my reality, fluctuate, but it affects me a lot”. Lucky for her, she did not take a long time to let these haters side.