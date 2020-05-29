Selena Gomez, his rebirth images

It is the year of reinvention for Selena Gomez. After long months to fight the disease, the depression, the singer is back, stronger than ever, with a new album, ” Rare “. The opportunity to return to the front of the stage, after focusing on his health. But this is not all. In addition to his new album, Selena Gomez is the poster, in a few days, a new film, ” The voyage of Dr. Dolittle “, where she gives a reply to Robert Downey Jr, Emma Thomson, and Rami Malek. In recent days, the american singer was spotted on several occasions, in full promotion tour of his album, and to each output, its looks have created a sensation. Because it is also through her choice of clothing that the artist becomes, as she says, that it shows another part of it. That is the Selena Gomez version 2020 ? What are his desires ?

Yesterday, Selena Gomez was in Paris, and it is on the plateau of the “Daily” that she presented her new album. She also took the opportunity to discuss the series Netflix ” 13 reasons why “, which refers to the bullying, depression and suicide among young people, and of which she is producer. “I think we may be afraid to scare people by referring to the bullying, in speaking of this person we don’t know what she saw. But now, the problem is worse because of social networks. “In fact, while she has long had the account Instagram most followed on the planet, Selena Gomez was staggering under criticism from internet users, and to her mental health, has decided to keep away, and don’t post more than on rare occasions.