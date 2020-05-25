Selena Gomez, his touching message to the young graduates, immigrants

In this period of graduation, in the United States, Selena Gomez has had a special thought for the students from immigrant families and has sent a message of encouragement.

Congratulations to all of the “immigrads”. It is with this combination of the words “immigrant” and “graduate” that Selena Gomez has congratulé and encouraged the new graduates of 2020, students of immigrant families. Saturday 23 may 2020, it is via the Youtube channel of the organization Define Americanwith the mission to open dialogue about the immigration policy in America, the singer of 27 years is expressed. “I know that it is a ceremony virtual, but it is very real. And it is very real for all families, each and everyone of you and your communities. I want you to know that you matter and that your experiences are a large part of the American story”, she said.

A common history

Itself born of parents mexican, Selena Gomez is proud of his origins and the journey made by his family, which has had to make many sacrifices to get it there today. She is aware that her story is similar to those of many Americans and wants to be encouraging for all those young people preparing to enter adult life. “Without looking at where are your families, your articles of incorporation, of immigrants, you have acted to obtain an education, to make your families proud and you open to the world,” she continued. It manifests to them, and finally its support for the races and years to come. “I send you all my love today, congratulations and I hope you will succeed to become all that you want to be”, she concluded.

“Life without papers”

Very invested and concerned with the plight of migrants, Selena Gomez has even used his talents as a producer to produce a documentary complete and available on Netflix, “life without papers”, which puts the spotlight on eight families of immigrants residing illegally on american soil, and living with the constant fear of being unmasked. A cause that actress activist wants to highlight.

