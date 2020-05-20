Selena Gomez: how Taylor Swift has responded by listening to his new songs? – News Selena Gomez

“Tears and tears and all of a sudden it stopped – and I am going to cry thinking about it because this is not how the music was good … it was that they were there during this trip, with me, intimately, and they were crying because they were proud to see me take a step forward and enter into a whole new era of my life and this did not imply the horrible things – the abuse and the emotional chaos”.

Selena added: “I had the impression of having a huge sigh of relief and see it and his mother feel the same way, it was very mild. It’s like a big sister and an aunt proud of their (friend). It was great to have people that I like to see it as it is.”

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift support each other always. Recently, the performer of “Back To You” was expressed and had taken up the defense of Taylor in the case against Scooter Braun.