Selena Gomez: how Taylor Swift has responded by listening to his new songs? – News Selena Gomez

By
James Reno
-
0
42


“Tears and tears and all of a sudden it stopped – and I am going to cry thinking about it because this is not how the music was good … it was that they were there during this trip, with me, intimately, and they were crying because they were proud to see me take a step forward and enter into a whole new era of my life and this did not imply the horrible things – the abuse and the emotional chaos”.

Selena added: “I had the impression of having a huge sigh of relief and see it and his mother feel the same way, it was very mild. It’s like a big sister and an aunt proud of their (friend). It was great to have people that I like to see it as it is.”

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift support each other always. Recently, the performer of “Back To You” was expressed and had taken up the defense of Taylor in the case against Scooter Braun.

Related Post:  Ten things you need to know of rsula Corber - News People

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here