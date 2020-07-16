Selena Gomez in a reboot of the Wizards of Waverly Place ?

Selena Gomez-she signed to play in a reboot of the series from Disney’s “The wizards of Waverly Place” ? The rumor…

The fans dream of this for years, and it could be that your dream becomes a reality. The series The Wizards of Waverly Place could get a reboot with Selena Gomez…

Without a doubt, it is one of the flagship series of the Disney Channel. The Wizards of Waverly Place, therefore, has contributed to reveal the talent of the actress Selena Gomez.

After four seasons and two television movies, the series stops, but the career of Selena Gomez take off, so that. Admired in the whole world, the beautiful brunette, then it becomes a star.

The series chronicles the adventures of the family Russo, a family of wizards living in New York. Throughout the seasons, the spectators are passionate about the adventures of Alex Russo, played by Selena Gomez.

Then, inevitably, when the series stopped, the fans of the series were sad. But, for the containment of the platform Disney+ so I had the bright idea of putting all of the seasons. Unlimited.

Selena Gomez, soon on a restart of the Wizards of Waverly Place ?

Recently, David Henrie and Gregg Sulkintwo former officers have done a Q&a on YouTube. The opportunity to talk about a possible reboot of the series… you read that right.

In a video posted on YouTube, the actor David Henrie, who was therefore the brother of Selena Gomez in the series has made startling revelations. He confessed that a sequel could take place.

Said : “I’ve talked with some people, including those who make the decisions. I also spoke to my sister Selena, I have to be careful in saying that in order not to create false hopes, but everyone is leaving “.

So, you have read well. The project of a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, therefore, could indeed take place. But, for the moment, nothing is specified. The actor has held down : “May be tomorrow as next year. But I can say that there is hope in the reunion. “

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez Disney Channel – selena gomez series Selena Gomez wizards of waverly place