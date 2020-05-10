Selena Gomez in a relationship with Justin Theroux ?

Singer Selena Gomez is she in a relationship with actor Justin Theroux ? It gives you more details !

Selena Gomez as a couple with Justin Theroux ? MCE TV gives you more details !

The relationship of Selena Gomez with Justin Bieber has always been much ink. Now it’s another Justin that we’re talking about : Justin Theroux.

In fact, during the last two years, rumors that Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux are in love. The magazine Gossip Cop then decided to dig a little bit more.

In fact, here’s how the tabloids have followed the story the young woman, and Justin Theroux. But then are they a couple ?

Not so sure. Here is what is said !

The story begins in march, 2018. In fact, the magazine NW claims that the actor would have a crush on the pretty singer.

In fact, it is said that this last was very gentle with her. And once he broke up with Jennifer Aniston he had called several times.

Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux as a couple ?

Rumors completely false ! 3 months later, the same magazine balance that Selena Gomez wanted to be in a relationship with Justin Theroux.

In effect, Jennifer Aniston would be his idol. And she wants to have the same life that she, through her husband !

Still of crazy rumors. The singer is certainly a fan of Jennifer Aniston, but not to the point of him stealing his life !

The story doesn’t end there. A few months later, the magazine the Enquirer balance that Jennifer Aniston would be jealous.

In fact, according to the magazine, Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux would be very close. And this upsets his ex-wife Aniston.

In fact, the age difference of the mind the most. A source would have then said that Justin Theroux did nothing wrong.

Alert fake news ! It is not the case.

Indeed, the singer and the actor are just friends. All these rumors are just made up stories by the tabloids. Case closed.

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – selena gomez couple Selena Gomez Justin Theroux – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez rumor