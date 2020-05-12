Selena Gomez in a series of culinary for HBO’s Max — Just about TV

HBO Max has announced a series of 10 episodes planned for this summer with singer and actress Selena Gomez is featured. A series of food, to be more accurate, since the young woman had announced to spend more time in the kitchen during this quarantine period. She explained in an official announcement last week :

“I’ve always spoken of my love for food. I have been asked a hundred times in interviews what I would have done if I had not had the career that I have today and I always said that I would have loved to be a chef. Of course, I don’t have any training for ! But like many of us, I like to cook and make experiments in my kitchen. “ Selena Gomez

In each episode of this series, Selena Gomez will be accompanied by a chef to prepare a recipe and give cooking advice.

As a reminder, HBO, Max is expected to land on the market in streaming on the 27th of may next. No date has been announced for this series of food, but we know that it is planned for this summer.