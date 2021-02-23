CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez in the middle of preparing for a series in New York!

Selena Gomez is in the middle of preparing for a new series in New York! The pretty brunette was seen on a film set!

Selena Gomez is full of projects… The pretty brunette was spotted on the streets of New York while filming scenes from a new series.

D1softball News announced a few weeks ago, the young woman invaded New York for the needs of a new series. The latter is called Only Murders In The Building.

It’s been several weeks since the singer is in the Big Apple to shoot the entire season of the series. The paparazzi spotted the star on the streets of Manhattan.

Dressed in her protective mask and a large faux fur jacket, Selena Gomez is far from gone unnoticed. Some fans recognized her and she even agreed to pose with them.

The young woman is currently filming with her co-star, Steve Martin. The two actors were spotted joining the set in a New York building.

So Selena Gomez has endless plans, and that’s not to displease her. After a complicated 2020, the pretty brunette makes a triumphant comeback.

SELENA GOMEZ BACK IN A NEW SERIES

The Series Only Murders in The Building will be broadcast on the Hulu platform. The pitch: Three strangers, obsessed with criminal cases, find themselves linked to a murder in real life and decide to solve the case.

An already intriguing synopsis. They include Amy Ryan, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Aaron Dominguez, and Selena Gomez, revealed by the Disney team.

In addition to being one of the headliners, Selena Gomez will also be executive producer IfOnly Murders in the Building. A cap she had already donned on 13 Reasons Why.

This will also be the case for Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who are the two creators, but also Martin Short. Regarding a possible release date, the Hulu channel did not wish to communicate at this time.

While waiting to see her in Only Murders in the Building, we can find Selena Gomez in season two of Selena-Chef. The show,iffusée on HBO Max is a hit. And it’s deserved.

That’s why the singer agreed to shoot a season 2. The principle is simple, every week Selena Gomez receives a chef by zoom.

Together, they will have to make a recipe in a given time lab. In Season 1, she had the chance to cook with Ludo Lefebvre. Nancy Silverton. But also King Choi.

The show, which debuted on August 13, 2020, is such a hit that season 2 was born a few months ago. In addition to this, Selena Gomez will also be executive producer of Natalie Krinsky’s romantic comedy, The Broken Hearts Gallery.

