SELENA GOMEZ IN THE ROLE OF GODMOTHER FOR THE LAST BORN IN THE FAMILY IS VERY SWEET

Selena Gomez has been cast for a wonderful new role!

No, we’re not talking about a movie or a TV series, but about the fact that her cousin Priscilla Cosme wanted her to be the godmother of her daughter Aubriella Marie.

Priscilla shared a photo in Instagram Stories, showing the 28-year-old artist holding and looking adoringly at the little girl wearing a Snow White costume.

Next to it, there is a sign with the words: ” Every princess needs a fairy godmother. Would you like to be mine? “. But what tenderness!

According to reports from Elle USA, the singer and actress are currently in Texas, the American state in which she was born, together with her family.

Selena Gomez is already godmothered to Priscilla’s eldest son, Aiden.

The two are very close: the star had been the bridesmaid at her cousin’s wedding in July 2019. She had taken care of the bachelorette party and had also given the bride the dress of her dreams.

View this post on Instagram They lovin’ the crew. A post shared by Priscilla Cosme (@pmdeleon22) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:23pm PDT

When Sel’s latest record, ” Rare “, came out last January, Priscilla dedicated some beautiful words to her on Instagram, along with a photo as a child: ” I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. From diapers to liking it. the same boy in elementary school, in heartbeat, travels, growing up.