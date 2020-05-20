Selena Gomez is back on her first kiss with an actor – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has hated her first kiss ! At the beginning of his career, the young girl is one of the stars worshipped Disney Channel. At the time, the series “The Life of Palace of Zack and Cody” proved a massive hit. Twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse were the headliners of the show. On several occasions, they had other stars in various episodes of the mini-series.

As well, Selena Gomez made an appearance very noticed in one of the episodes. A shooting that had spirited the young actress, because at the time, the singer had the hots for Cody aka Cole Sprouse. The young girl could not dream better ! But the storyline of the episode has decided otherwise…

Selena Gomez tells Kelly Clarkson her first kiss

Unfortunately for Selena Gomez, it is his twin brother, Zack, played by Dylan Sprouse, that she must embrace it. Invited guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the interpreter of “Rare” is back on this shoot : “I have been invited to play in the show. But I kissed his brother, and not Cole”. An unexpected event that really marked the star.

Amused by this situation, Kelly Clarkson confirms: “Your first kiss was with an unknown, and an actor ?”. Selena Gomez admits and answers “in front of the camera”. But everyone is reassured, today, the singer has recovered from this shoot to say the least, surprising.