Selena Gomez is back on the violence that he inflicted on herself Justin Bieber

Do you know the title “Lose You to Love Me“Selena Gomez ? It would say a lot about the toxicity of the relationship between the singer and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Back on the background of this song…

Out in the trays October 2019the song titled”Lose You to Love Me“back on the relationship and passion between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

Through this title, poignant, the singer recalls how it was vital for her to escape the relationship, in order to better love and relate to.

On the occasion of an interview for the site NPR, unveiled this Sunday, January 26th, the singer returns to the scenes of his relationship with the singer, is currently married with Hailey Baldwin.

Journalists have tried to find out if Selena had already been the victim of psychological violence on the part of Justin Bieber. His response is overwhelmingly positive. The singer says :

Yes, and I have found the way to understand it by becoming adult

Selena Gomez also explained in the framework of this exchange, that it has done well to put an end to this relationship that it became “dangerous“for it :

I don’t want to sound disrespectful, but I really think you have been the victim of some abuse.

However, the singer confirms that in spite of all keep good memories of his first love story, but claims to be relieved to have closed this chapter toxic of his life :

I was experiencing something beautiful, and I must admit ever that it was. It was also very difficult and I am happy that this is finished

Check out images and pictures from the time, or Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are attending.