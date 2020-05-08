Selena Gomez is convinced that Justin Bieber will never be happy without it ? The detail that makes talking to

It is the surprise of the last few days. While the fans were not expecting, Selena Gomez has released “Feel Me”, a song previously unveiled during its Revival Tour in 2016. A title in which the young woman balance on the infidelities of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. At the time, the two artists lived a tempestuous relationship and had broken. A separation ultra high profile, was making a lot of noise on the web since the canadian singer was, shortly after, began dating Sofia Richie. Injured, the pretty brunette had then laying his emotions on the paper and the song was born. The words of the latter are also talking on social networks.

As you can hear in the video above, Selena Gomez sings : “Every time your lips touch others, I just want you to feel. I don’t want to be stuck in the middle. Your ups and your downs. Baby, as long as you’re not going to be with me. You’ll always be alone.” Words disturbing. Selly she understood that Justin Bieber will never be happy without it ? It has all the air. Let’s just remember that this title date of 4 years. Elsewhere, Selena Gomez was recently done to tackle by Hailey Baldwin, explained to his fans that this piece does not reflect any more the state of mind of today. Remains to be seen whether this explanation will calm the buzz.