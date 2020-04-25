Selena Gomez is copying the hairstyle of Jennifer Aniston in Friends !

Check out the new hairstyle of Selena Gomez ! The young singer is inspired by Rachel Green in the famous series Friends.

We all know, in the series Friends, Jennifer Aniston has influenced the hairstyle of thousands of women ! Today, it is the turn of Selena Gomez to try one of the mythical cuts ! MCE TV tells you more !

Since a few years, very often, we see Selena Gomez appear with a new hairdo ! This time, she is a credit to Jennifer Aniston ! In fact, the young woman was inspired by the cup of Rachel Green in Friends ! In the show The Kelly Clarkson Show, the young woman comes in with a new look !

As well, Selena Gomez is trying a style which is very vintage ! In fact, she has a hairstyle very much in fashion in the 90’s. His hair is long and gradients. Wicks short around the top of his face. Then, they are longer and longer. A little wavy, this hairstyle suits him perfectly !

With this haircut, Selena Gomez appears natural. Indeed, the manner in which the strands are cut gives a movement very natural. This cup which we called “staircase” in the 90’s, that would amount to the mode !

Selena Gomez tries a new hairstyle which will certainly please !

In some movies or series, hair cuts or outfits remain in the memories. We can say that Jennifer Aniston has marked his time when she played Rachel Green ! In effect, each new hairstyle was “the” cup to have. The same for her outfits, she also popularize the ” free the nipple “.

On the screen, the hair cut ” The Rachel “ gives a sublime effect. In reality and on a daily basis, it would be a hairstyle very complicated to manage ! In fact, Jennifer Aniston confided on the subject ! She said” There are things that I would not like to relive. I love Chris (his hairdresser) but he has poisoned the life (…) This cut is the most hideous I’ve ever seen. “

So we can say that the interpreter of Rachel’s cash ! But this does not scare Selena Gomez, who has even wanted to try this cup flagship of the 90s ! And you, you would have to try ?

Tags : Jennifer Aniston – selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez hairstyle – Selena Gomez insta – Selena Gomez Jennifer Aniston