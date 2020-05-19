Selena Gomez is doing everything to become a better person !

Selena Gomez has a secret amazing to his fans. In fact, the star has unveiled her tip to become better every day.

Selena Gomez takes advantage of the containment to recharge their batteries. Indeed, the singer tries to working on it-even in order to become better. She then showed off a few tricks for her fans ! It tells you everything !

Selena Gomez did not get bored during the confinement ! The star has decided to take advantage of this time to se start of new challenges. It then shares his ideas with his fans.

The artist took advantage of his free time to return to the simple pleasures. Finished the touring and concerts, Selena can finally take care of it ! She will spend her time cooking or reading books.

The ex of Justin Bieber has a passion for books personal development. In fact, it uses certain methods to become a better person.

The star has unveiled her reading of the time on Instagram. This is the book “Build a life worth to be lived “ of Marsha Linehan.

Selena Gomez is a fan of this author. She confesses “It is someone that I love ! She has created something that has changed my life. it has allowed me to have a better life life. A healthier life ! Thank you !“.

Selena Gomez : her tip to improve her daily life !

The bomb can not move from this book to improve her daily life. And this last seems to be very flourished thanks to the method of its author favorite.

Selena Gomez did not hesitate to advise this book to his fans. And they have loved her tip ! In fact, they are many to give their opinion on social networks.

Like what, the containment seems to succeed to the singer. Between his readings, and his progress in the kitchen, the it-girl has managed to to achieve its objectives !

Selena Gomez is very proud of her ! And it does not stop in so good way. We can’t wait to discover his next tricks. And you ?

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez tips – selena gomez fans – selena gomez instagram – Selena Gomez instastory – Selena Gomez playback – Selena Gomez book