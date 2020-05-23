Selena Gomez is going to have his own show and the topic is surprising

Singer Selena Gomez has announced that she will be hosting a cooking show on the platform HBO Max very soon!

Surprise, Surprise, Selena Gomez is not just a singer, actress and business woman, she is also, apparently, excellent in the kitchen.

• Read also: More is known of Rare Beauty, the brand of make up of Selena Gomez

His talent is such that she will have her own cooking show in 10 parts on HBO Max, the all-new streaming service from HBO will finally be available later in may.

The idea is born out of the passion that Selena has found herself to the kitchen during the confinement. In each episode, the young woman will prepare excellent dishes, all under the guidance of a famous chef, at a distance, of course.

During the announcement, Selena said: “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I have been asked hundreds of times in the interview that she is another career I would like to have, and I answered each time that it would have been fun to be a chef.”

It specifies, however, this: “I have no training though! Like many, confinement to the home, I find myself cooking a lot more and experiment in my kitchen.”

In addition to showing Selena’s cooking and sharing her stuff as well as a chef who reveals its secrets, each episode will highlight a charitable organization in connection with the food.

Selena will also act as producer of the series, a field in which she has experience since it has produced 13 Reasons Why as well as the documentary Living Undocumented for Netflix.

We do not yet know the title of the program, but it will be released this summer on HBO Max. The platform will be available from 27 may.

To follow!