Selena Gomez is going to present a cooking show on HBO !

Selena Gomez finds herself confined to her home in Los Angeles. The starlet will soon take over a cooking show on HBO !

Selena Gomez spends a lot of time to cook since she is in quarantine. As well, it will soon appear in a cooking show on HBO and the fans will love it !

For more than two months, the virus rages across the world. The countries are closing in on them and everyone should stay home.

As well, Selena Gomez is alone in his villa in Los Angeles. The young woman do not go out of home and she is very supportive to the nursing staff. In addition, she has made several videos in order to educate his fans in the face Covid-19.

Since she is at home, the singer spends a lot of time in her kitchen. She loves to do dishes and she does not hesitate to speak of this passion to its fans. However, soon she will be able to have an audience !

According to the media Deadline, Selena Gomez would be on a project with HBO. Indeed, very soon she will go on tv to cook with other stars !

Selena Gomez coming soon in a cooking show !

The tv programs have changed a lot since the beginning of the confinement. Thus, the chains must adapt and innovate to have an audience. Because of this, HBO is in the process of preparing for a show kitchen with Selena Gomez. It is designed for the containment.

Thus, according to the media, Selena Gomez is going to cook from home and with chefs. These are going to make several recipes together and they talk through applications. In each episode, the star will share tips on how to make good dishes.

Fans will be able to discover the issue on the application HBO Max. Selena Gomez is excited to get behind the stoves for his fans because it’s a real passion !

“I’ve always been loquacious about my love of food. I believe that I have been asked hundreds of times in interviews what I would do as another career. And I replied that it would be good to be chief “ she entrusted to Deadline.

Thus, the star will do its best to present good food in the show. For its part, HBO is excited to welcome Selena Gomez.

“We are really excited to have Selena to our first wave of programming on HBO and Max to see her adventures in the kitchen. Like many of us, she is trying to improve his skills in the kitchen during the quarantine. “ said Sarah Aubrey at the head of the programming chain.

