Selena Gomez is looking forward to the upcoming release of Taylor Swift’s album!

That’s the question that’s troubling Internet users! Does Selena Gomez still consider Taylor Swift her friend? SO D1softball News tells you everything in detail!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have always been very close. They met when they were each in a relationship with a member of the Jonas Brothers.

Taylor was with Joe Jonas, and Selena Gomez was living a story with Nick Jonas. Despite their respective break-ups, they remained friends for more than ten years!

They have always been able to count on the support of the other. Taylor was able to count on the support of her friend when she broke up with Joe Jonas. And she never forgot it!

Years later, when the performer of “Lose you to love me” broke up with Justin Bieber, she suffered from depression. And luckily, Taylor was there for her.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor Swift took care of her friend: “Selena is much better right now. She takes time for herself to reconnect with her friends and the important people in her life. »

SELENA GOMEZ: PROUD OF HER FRIEND

Our colleagues continued: “Taylor has always been a great comfort to Selena. If they have a beautiful friendship, they are also able to connect to a level that most people will never understand. »

But today, are the two young women still friends? The answer is yes! Well, they don’t see each other often, they continue to support each other. Especially on social networks!

Recently, Selena Gomez has been looking forward to the upcoming release of Taylor Swift’s album! Indeed, while fans of the latter shared with joy the announcement of the release of the album Fearless, the hashtag #TaylorsVersion became the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Neither one nor two, the beautiful Selena Gomez was quick to congratulate her girlfriend on social networks: “So proud of you, as always Tay … I ask you to listen to this album! »

The Shake it Off performer replied: “To the person, I could call at any time of the day, who was there for me no matter what… I love you. »

Justin’s ex is so proud of Taylor because she didn’t go out of her way during the health crisis and the many phases of confinement. Quite the opposite! She has given herself body and soul in her new project, and this, since last November

The album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is therefore available for pre-order before its release on April 9th. Meanwhile, the singer left a small bonus to accompany this announcement. The artist unveiled a new version of Love Story. We’re validating!