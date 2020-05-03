Selena Gomez is preparing a new album for her home !

On his account Instagram, Selena Gomez has unveiled a photo of it in the natural. The young woman has built a music studio in it !

Selena Gomez attends during the confinement. The young woman has fitted up a studio. In his huge villa.

Selena Gomez is more than ever active on social networks. The young woman who was once the most followed on Instagram, is active.

Very invested to defeat the covid-19, the pretty brunette has therefore carried out a Live on Instagram two days ago. The goal : to raise money for an association.

Selena Gomez has taken advantage of its notoriety in order to encourage its followers to make a donation from the Live. Then she answered questions from her fans she has pinned a link. To make donations instantaneous.

Result, in just a half-hour of Livethe singer has collected nearly 3000 euros. The young woman has hailed his fans for their mobilization. In these difficult times.

Selena Gomez at the natural in his studio

Music, Selena Gomez has, therefore, been in the skin. The pretty brunette revealed three weeks ago the re-release of her album Rare. And she continues to write.

And to cope, so she arranged a music studio. In his new home. So she posted a shot of it. On which she wrote : “I myself arranged a studio. To be able to work. I am working at home “.

As millions of homes around the world, the young woman is therefore of telework. And it succeeds rather well !

Who says new album, says new villa for the ex of Justin Bieber. A few weeks ago, Selena has made the acquisition of a new home in Encinoin the heights of Los Angeles.

Isolated, the young woman can concentrate on writing new songs. Maybe released a new music in the coming weeks. Like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, so ?

