Selena Gomez is preparing a surprise to his fans! – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez loves to provoke surprise in recent weeks. Last October 24, the singer of 27-year-old has unveiled a single which had not been announced, “Look At Her Now”, the day after the release of “Lose You To Love Me”. These two titles sign the great return of Selena Gomez on the international music scene, after a break of several months.

On Wednesday 20 November 2019, the american artist announces to his subscribers, on his social networks, a new surprise will happen: “Something exciting is happening tomorrow”. This message is accompanied with a slide show, very clipé, many pictures of the singer, a mix of clichés from his childhood, with his friends, his sister, and music in the background, “Look At Her Now”.