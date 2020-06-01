Selena Gomez is richer than her ex Justin Bieber ?

That Selena Gomez or Justin Bieber is the richest ? Who has the most money ? The media iwmbuzz answers to your questions…

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been one of the couples more media of all time. But then, who is the richer of the two ?

This is one of the couples in hollywood that garnered the most ink. Between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, their meeting was a true blow of heart.

Rather shy, the pretty brunette confessed to Ellen De Generate as Justin Bieber was only a friend. “It’s cute, it’s like my little brother “she said in 2010.

And yet, the appearances of the two artists have mushroomed in the evenings the hottest. A beautiful love story was born.

Surnomés Jelena, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been able to take advantage of their couple. Derivatives, co-operation, but also rumors on repeat… Rarely a couple has done so much to talk about in the gutter press.

But then, that Selena Gomez or Justin Bieber is the richest ? Which of the two has the larger fortune ? The media iwmbuzz has conducted its investigation…

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, who is the richest ?

This is a question posed to internet users. It must be said that Selena Gomez was made to know long before Justin Bieber.

Revealed so at the age of 5 years in the series Barney & Friendsthe young woman was very early known to the rhinestones and the glitter. The years that will follow will be glorious. Selena will be the heroine of a series on the Disney Channel.

The following, you know : albums, concerts, tours, movies... Today, his fortune is estimated at $ 75 million !

And about Justin Bieber, here too, the sum is staggering. The Canadian has had success by posting covers on YouTube in 2009.

Spotted by Scooter Braun, the young man becomes so quickly the idol of young people. Concerts, derivatives, cameo in films, wedding… Justin Bieber is ubiquitous.

After iwmbuzz, his fortune amounted to $ 285 million. At only 26 years of age, the young man dethroned so easily its example Selena Gomez !

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber news – Justin Bieber Selena Gomez – selena gomez – Selena Gomez money – selena gomez justin bieber – Selena Gomez rich