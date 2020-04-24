Selena Gomez is she still in love with The Weeknd ?

For some time a rumor has emerged on Selena Gomez. The Canvas is convinced that she is still in love with The Weeknd !

Since a few years already, fans of Selena Gomez have absolutely feel like the way as a couple. Since his break-up with Justin Bieber, they are waiting with impatience that she had a new darling. According to some it will reconnect with The Weeknd.

On the Canvas, Selena Gomez is frequently the subject of rumors. Since her separation with Justin Bieber, the rumors of his group to his only cease to move forward on the web. Yet, the young woman recently confided that she had not had the time for it.

On Instagram, Selena Gomez had confided : “But in the current context, I want to be clear thata boyfriend is far to be top of the list of my priorities. Like the rest of the world, I pray for safety, unity, and recovery during the pandemic “ .

Yet, some are convinced that she is still in love with The Weeknd. As a reminder, they have had a relationship in 2017. Because of the distance and of their employment time, they had eventually separated. But the beautiful brunette would have more love for him.

Selena Gomez is not ready to get back in a couple

Some time ago, Selena Gomez has shared a list of the music she listened to on Spotify. And the beautiful seems calmly a fan of Starboy and Snowchil, hits of The Weeknd. But this is not all. She was inspired by their romance to write Look At Her Now.

A fan of the singer has entrusted : “Selena and The Weeknd fell in love with one another and they had a deep bond. They were kissing and always showed affection. It seems talk a lot in this chanson “ .

Some are thus convinced of this : the ex-small friend of Justin Bieber is still in love with The Weeknd. But as she said some time ago, it seems not to be ready to have another romantic relationship. Case to follow !

