SELENA GOMEZ IS STUNNING ON THE NEW COVER OF VOGUE MEXICO

Selena Gomez is the stunning cover star of the December / January issue of Vogue México and Latin America. Photographed by famed photographer Darío in dreamy styling by Yashua Simmons, the pop star is stunning in a flurry of outfits from the best of contemporary fashion from Givenchy to Celine.

Her long-time hairstylist and collaborator Marissa Marino combed her raven locks into a glamorous half-up, while the makeup, nude lips, and taupe eyes, was created by MUA Melissa Murdick, using only Rare Beauty products, the new make-up line. up by Selena.

” Make sure you pick up the phone and call often, ” says Selena in the cover interview, which is all about the importance of family and its origins.

” We need to make sure we are aware not only of our family but also of our friends. People feel lonely and isolated and a simple call to ask how they are is very helpful .”

In the cover story, he also reveals that his aunt and paternal grandparents Ricardo and Mary ” crossed the border between Mexico and the United States by hiding in the back of a truck “.

” Family is everything to me. I am very attached to my family, ” says the 28 – year – old third-generation Mexican-American.

” My [maternal] grandparents [David and Debbie Cornett] live with me and I wouldn’t want it any other way. In my family, we fight a lot and love each other even more .”