Selena Gomez is up for the first time at the top of the charts with his title Lose You to Love Me

The great return of Selena Gomez is already a success. As referred to in the american media, the singer comes to meet for the first time in his career the top of the Billboard 100, aka the ranking reference of the most popular titles in the United States.
His new single Lose You to Love Mereleased last October 23 with a clip black-and-white shot on the iPhone, ranked number 1 in its first week online, registering no less than 38.8 million listen in streaming to the USA.
Delighted, Selena Gomez has celebrated this new personal record on Instagram. “My first number 1! This song is so dear to my heart. I have worked so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible, while remaining vulnerable enough to express where I am at in my life,” wrote the singer of 27 years. “I love you so deeply, and thank you a thousand times to listen to me”.