Selena Gomez is working on new hits in it! – News Selena Gomez

The containment is not obvious to everyone. Selena Gomez is concerned especially for his fans who must cope with their mental problems. So she decided to give them a few tips to keep morale high. The singer gave a glimpse of his daily routine, on his account Instagram.

To stay positive, Selena explained that she is working on it-even with his book-behavioral therapy. She then leads us into another room where his recording studio improvised. “Here’s my little piece of creativity. This is my makeshift studio. This is how I write and work on music that needs to be worked on.“says the interpreter of “Boyfriend”.

The singer then shares a few notes of one of his compositions at the piano. This little tour is the opportunity for fans to see that Selena Gomez continues to create new sounds.