Selena Gomez launches a bomb exciting on its future plans

On Instagram, one of the phenomena of social media the more well-known, Selena Gomez, posted a new photo in a fun and happy 175 million fans with its pure beauty and its new ad.

In the caption area of the photo, Selena has announced that it is working on a new song or a new album during the lock to the house.

In addition, she has delighted her fans with this new, amazing, and his fans have left their reactions in the comments section. In addition, the publication that Instagram has 1.4 M likes in only an hour.

Here’s what she wrote:

“Makeshift Studio so that I can work from home 🎧🎼🎤. “

We have compiled some of the comments of the fans here. Check out the comments that are most appreciated below.

A fan named fxrdos commented:

“I love the fact that you were working always and that you stay productive “

Another fan named shalie0_0 wrote:

“Omgg! Selena is still working his ass to keep his fans happy and also to keep busy 😘 I STAN !!!!! ”

Another fan named alr.o01 wrote:

“I love you so much “

You can see the post Instagram original below.