Selena Gomez let the word of Ibram X. Kendi on Instagram !

Selena Gomez takes advantage of his notoriety to speak of the activists with black on his account Insta. Yesterday, Ibram X. Kendi took the floor.

Selena Gomez continues her fight against racism on the networks. Yesterday, the singer gave then the floor to Ibram X. Kendi. A historian and successful author. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

It is now nearly two weeks the United States is shaken by the revolt. In fact, the American citizens are fighting hand in hand in order to fight against racism.

Between events, speeches and posts on social networks. All means are therefore good to make things change. As well, Selena Gomez has found her own way to defend the cause.

For a week, the young wife of 27 years, thus leaving the word to specialists. And this, on its own account Instagram. Its purpose? Speaking of racism through culture and knowledge.

Thus, after Sarah Lewis, Selena Gomez made a call to Ibram X. Kendi. The interview of the successful author is now available on the social network of the star.

Ibram X. Kendi explains the difference between a racist and an anti-racist on Instagram of Selena Gomez !

“Please to meet professor Ibram X. Kendi. Ibram is a historian of racism. A bestselling author # 1 New York Times and the director of the @bostonu, Center for Antiracist Research. “

“It is a writer and a correspondent for CBS News. He is the author of four books, including Stamped From The Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, which won a National Book Award. “

Indicated then Selena Gomez before adding that he had also written: ” How to be an anti-racist and the book Is Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, co-written with Jason Reynolds. “

But that’s not all! “His first book for children, Antiracist Baby, will be published next week. ” Through this action, Selena Gomez lets his fans to learn a little more about racism.