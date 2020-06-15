Selena Gomez locked in the classification Billboard !

Win a place in the ranking of Billboard is a dream for singers. This is the case of Selena Gomez, who is now.

There it is ! The list of the top 50 albums this week, seen by the Billboard, is the output. All singers aspire to one day end up in this classification.

This is the case of Selena Gomez through her latest album ” Rare “. In competition with her, is also her ex, Justin Bieber. The singer is not. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her album ” Changes “.

There is also the group of BTS. Your album “Map the Soul “and 7” it was sold in 500,000 copies in the united States. As well, the album has offered you a place in the classification.

Other artists, such as Drake, Dua Lipa, but also from Lady Gaga they have found their place in this week. Selena Gomez, she, reaches the top with his album.

The singer of 27 years for the honor of being one of the best albums of 2020. Hard work deserves a reward. Well played !

“Rare” is the last and third solo album of Selena Gomez. She won then, the place n°1 of the Billboard charts 200. Great news !

The young woman you can only be proud. Selena is so praised for all their efforts in the study. According to Billboard, “Weird” is as deep as the dance.

The billboard also points out the risks of art that Selena has had during his career. After a long time of absence, he returns with the heavy ! “Rare” has shown us why it was worth the wait.

Selena Gomez made a grand return with ” Rare “. And these fans have paid for. In Instagram, published a photo of the classification. The singer wished, therefore, to thank their fans. ” Thank you for making something so personal to me in a moment I will never forget. “

The album was released on January 10, 2020. And the clip of the title “Rare” he has conducted more than 73 million views on Youtube. This is what we can call a comeback !

