Selena Gomez looks amazing in sassy new makeup photo

Selena Gomez looks amazing in recent photos. The singer’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared the photo on social media with the 28-year-old singer with dramatic eye makeup and bold lips from her Rare Beauty line.

However, the occasion for which the singer wore this heavy makeup is not clear.

Selena Gomez continues to treat her fans with bolder makeups on Instagram, as on April 13 she shared several photos of herself wearing Rare Beauty’s new eyeshadow palette. The photos garnered more than six million likes from her fans.

She had revealed her plans on her Instagram Live in February regarding her skincare routine and skincare products.

“My skincare routine, so all I do is keep it pretty simple,” she said. “I use La Mer to wash my face and then I use lotion. My favorite product is the luminizer, so I end up using it with the primer at the same time. My basic manual is something that I am very, very proud of. If you could use my primer, I promise you it’s pretty much everything you need. ”

Revealing her plans to pursue skincare, Selena Gomez said, “I don’t know if Rare Beauty will have skincare products.” she started. “Here’s why: I highly respect the way people individually have their own skincare routine, so I would never be someone who could tell you that I know everything about skin and what is right for you. . So it’s very different for each person, so I’m just going to say that. I don’t know if Rare will do that, but all I want to know is what works for everyone else. That is hard. Actually, that’s harder than makeup. ”