Selena Gomez: “Lose You To Love Me”, her first song at the head of the Billboard 100 – Actu Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez met for the first time, the first place of the Billboard 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States, with “Lose You To Love Me”, released on Wednesday 23 October 2019. In second position is “Someone You Loved” Lewis Capaldi, who was one of the new songs of Selena “Look At Her Now”, a few days ago.

Delighted, the singer of 27-year-old has posted a thank you message on his account Instagram: “My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I have worked so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible, while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I was at in my life. I love you deeply and thank you very much to listen to. I would like to thank each and every person who was part of this moment that I will never forget!”