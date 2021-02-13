Selena Gomez: Louane and Florian Rossi reprise “Lose You To Love Me”!

Are you a fan of Louane and Selena Gomez? We have good news for you because Louane has just taken over “Lose You To Love Me”!

New buzz on the web for the beautiful Selena Gomez! Louane and Florian Rossi reprise their cult song “Lose You To Love Me”!

Decidedly, this song by Selena Gomez never ceases to go around the networks! Indeed, since its release in October 2019, it is a huge hit and still accumulates millions of views …

And for good reason… How can we not fall in love with Selena Gomez’s irresistible voice? Not to mention the very touching, even heartbreaking, words of the young woman…

In "Lose You To Love Me," the singer tells a destructive love story she wants to forget. "I gave you everything and they all know it. You rejected me and now it shows. In two months, you replaced us. She sings in this way, breaking our hearts! After its release, the fans have also asked a lot about the lyrics! Is that how the pretty brunette felt after her tumultuous affairs with Justin Bieber? No confirmation has been made by the star in any case but that does not detract from the success of the song! The pretty blonde, Louane, also loved Selena's words and fell in love with the melody! Yesterday, she shared a more than the successful cover of Lose You to Love me on her Instagram account!

LOUANE MAKES THE BUZZ WITH HIS COVER OF SELENA GOMEZ

Good news for fans of Selena Gomez but also of Louane! The French singer took over the famous sound “Lose You To Love Me” and ignited the canvas!

And yes, how to miss his latest video buzz? And above all, how can we not succumb to such an angelic voice?

Yesterday, Louane shared on her Instagram account a brand new video of herself accompanied by her darling Florian Rossi! Revealing a very colorful and artistic filter in the background, she then jokingly says: “It’s soft new pref filter, I think. But ok, the filter absolutely doesn’t go with this song so sad’.

As Florian begins to play the first guitar chords of Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me, Louane is getting ready to sing! Shock! Its recovery is a marvel!

And for the final touch, Florian Rossi even accompanied his sweetheart! But that’s not all! He also sings solo, at the end!

Unsurprisingly, the fans love it! “Beautiful recovery! It’s archived! 🙌🔥👏” or “Too cool in music ❤️” comment his fans under his post.