Selena Gomez love a dish of pasta with cheese XXL !

Selena Gomez has yet to know his fans on Instagram. The star has prepared a pasta dish ultra delicious. Discover all the details !

Selena Gomez has unveiled her new favorite recipe on Instagram. The pretty brunette made happy with a huge pasta dish cheese. And his fans loved it !

Selena Gomez has found a new passion for cooking. In fact, the star took advantage of the confinement to prepare good small dishes. She then shares her exploits with her fans on Instagram.

The it-girl spends a lot of time behind the stoves. And surprise, surprise ! The artist is improving day by day. Internet users are therefore likely to follow her recipes gourmet.

Today, Selena Gomez still has concocted a dish ultra delicious. In fact, the bomb is launched in a recipe pasta the turkey and cheese.

As always, the young woman unveiled a photo of his meal in the story. And the least we can is that the star is given at the bottom !

Selena has had a lot of fun cooking a flat XXL. They joked and said : “Is it more healthy to eat a lot of cheese and pasta if I add a little broccoli ? “. No doubt about it : the bomb is always also greedy !

Selena Gomez a fan of cooking : she made the buzz with his dishes !

The apprentice cook still has is all the rage with his pasta dish. Indeed, users were many to claim the recipe on the social networks. Amazing !

Fans of Selena Gomez are now addicted to tips kitchen of the star. And these are not at the end of their surprises !

Indeed, the singer is preparing to present his own cooking show on HBO Max. Selena will then revenue at a distance with great leaders. What delight his fans !

The artist, therefore, has not finished we make you drool with its plates ! We can’t wait to discover his next achievements-intensive. And you, what do you think ?

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez containment – selena gomez fans – Selena Gomez bitch – selena gomez instagram – Selena Gomez instastory