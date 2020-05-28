Selena Gomez love the work of writing lyrics of Taylor Swift !

During the interview for Beats 1, Selena Gomez has declared his love to Taylor Swift. She thinks that the singer is one of the best.

While she was being interviewed by Zane Lowe on radio station Beats 1, Selena Gomez has confessed that she had a deep respect for Taylor Swift. She sees that the blonde is one of the best parolières. MCE TV says it all !

When it comes to compliments, Selena Gomez is always ready to give of his person. Interviewed by the radio station Beats 1, she unveiled then his love for the singer Rihanna.

In fact, the young woman is a big fan of the interpreter We Found Love. Indeed, she even confessed to a book a secret in her living room, filled with images of the singer barbadian.

Fanaticism rare the fans have immediately taken to heart. Yes… These now seem to want a feat between the beautiful Riri and Selena Gomez.

For the moment, nothing is planned. Moreover, the ex of Justin Bieber has quickly put Rihanna to the side for inflate the ego of another star of the song.

Selena Gomez complimented Taylor Swift !

During this same interview, Selena Gomez has therefore unveiled another blow to the heart. In fact, while speaking of his playlist perfectthe young 27 year old woman has praised Taylor Swift.

As well, the singer seems to think that the interpreter of Look What You Made Me Do is one of the best parolières of our generation.

Moreover, Selena Gomez has not hidden his admiration for the title Lover, released during the summer of 2019. For her, “there’s nothing to say about it except that this song shows once again his ability to mix the old and the new.”

“I think it is this purity which I will always say that Taylor is, without a doubt, one of the great songwriters.” Has even continued the star. A beautiful statement that may delight the pretty blonde !

