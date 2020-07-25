Selena Gomez loves Taylor Swift’s new album! D1 gives you more details.

Just 24 hours after announcing the release of a new album, fans discover Folklore. Indeed, Taylor Swift has just released her 8th studio album!

The album thus has 16 tracks. Besides, the album is none other than the fruit of the imagination of Taylor Swift.

She explains in fact that it was during confinement that she was able to work on it . So, for her it was a way of escaping reality.

She will admit that she has put a lot of love and attention into it. So when the young woman releases her album, her best friend is there to support her!

Indeed Selena Gomez is among the first to listen to and share the sounds of her friend. So she did not hesitate to share it on her Instagram.

Selena Gomez valide Folklore

Taylor Swift’s album has barely been released when Selena Gomez already validates it. On her Instagram account, the young singer shared in Story a capture of her screen.

On this one we therefore see that the young woman listens to the title of her friend. She then writes on her Story: “She struck again. ”

Because yes, the BFF of Selena Gomez has struck again! The young woman has written or co-wrote her own songs.

The flagship title of this album is cardigan. Besides, the whole album is a homecoming for the singer.

Indeed the fans discovers a new Taylor in blue flower country singer. Moreover, we do not know if she refers to her boyfriend in this title.

Selena Gomez for her part has just celebrated her 28th birthday. For the occasion, the young woman has planned a birthday party with her relatives.

But the artist was still very discreet during this special day.