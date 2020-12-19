CELEBRITIES

SELENA GOMEZ: NEW SPANISH MUSIC COMING?

Posted on

Selena Gomez gave an interesting interview to Billboard USA, featured in the December issue. In this long chat, the singer summed up the year that is about to end which, musically speaking, has been full of satisfaction for her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billboard (@billboard)

On January 10th, 2020 “Rare” was released, the highly anticipated new album by Sel which marked his return to the scene 5 years after the previous “Revival”.

“I would rather the world were in a better place. But it was nice to see that my music could, I hope, bring some joy to people in the midst of it all,” the 28-year-old artist told the magazine.

During the interview, some rumors also emerged about Selena’s possible future projects. In fact, it seems that the singer has a new recording project in Spanish in store! According to rumors, it would be a visual album.

