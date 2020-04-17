Selena Gomez, NLP, Billie Eilish, Booba… The playlist of the week special blues

Then we offered you to discover the classification Billboard of the week with The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, and many other artists yet, we’ll get back to you today with our playlist of the week ! And what a week that was not super well started as early as Monday, the President announced to us that we would remain confined, until 11 may (IF ALL GOES WELL)… at The time bah we will not te lie, these last few days it was a little strip, but in melty, it was decided to depress in song ! This is why it is the theme of our playlist that we will let you discover just below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, John Legend, NLP, Leona Lewis, Angela or Dinos, who recently unveiled the video for her title Arob@se. Clearly it has not done things by half ! You know this sentence explains that : “cry a good shot it’s good” ? Well, we decided to also apply it to our playlist because as much to depress a good shot and start to re-motivate like never before ! Come on, it’s going to do it. In less than a month, to us freedom, but for this, we took the opportunity to remind you to stay in your home. Find all the information the government just here.