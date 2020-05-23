Selena Gomez no longer remembers the words of one of his songs !

During its passage through the issuance of Nick Grimshaw, Selena Gomez has complèteemnt forgotten the lyrics of these songs. This is hilarious !

For years now, Selena Gomez has decided to launch out in the music. As of the time, she has also released numerous songs which are still the buzz as soon as their output.

This year, Selena Gomez has surprised his fans. In fact, after a few years quite hard, it has unveiled his new album ” Rare “. As always, this last one was a hit. With all of these songs to the key, difficult for the beautiful to remember all his words.

In 2018, Selena Gomez is passed in to the radio show Nick Grimshaw broadcasted on BBC Radio 1. The facilitator had decided to test on the words of his music. A columnist’s pretty funny that Cauet is on NRJ12.

During its passage radio, Selena Gomez had to remember his words on the song ” One and the same “ with her ex-best friend, Demi Lovato. But this is not all. It has also been tested in a hit that she sang in the series Barney & friends.

Selena Gomez forgets the words to “One and the same”

During its passage, Selena Gomez had that 7 years. And the least we can say is that its passage has much amused her fans. In fact, she has forgotten the lyrics of these two songs. She has a lot amused Nick Grimshaw.

The facilitator has taken an evil pleasure torturing the actress. He seemed very amused that she doesn’t remember most of the lyrics. When the music has stopped and that it should continue, it has also balanced : ” You laugh ?” .

According to its head, it seemed clearly lost. It must be said that “One and the same” date of 2010. Since this year, the beautiful brunette has chained hits, and projects. There is no doubt that it has had a few blackouts !

Tags : Nick Grimshaw – selena gomez – Selena Gomez song – Selena Gomez show Selena Gomez hit – Selena Gomez music – Selena Gomez radio