Selena Gomez nostalgic of her relationship with Justin Bieber ? This unexpected step that distracts the Canvas

You may not know this, but when Selena Gomez was completely broken by her break up with Justin Bieber, Jennifer Aniston has helped her get out of it. Indeed, the singer has been able to count on the support of infallible of his friend to forget his first love. For its part, the canadian artist has remade his life by marrying the supermodel Hailey Baldwin in September 2019, during a gorgeous, intimate ceremony in California. In other words, the unforgettable duo Jelena is now part of the past for him. Just the opposite for his ex-girlfriend ? Some fans seem convinced that the interpreter of “Rare” has not yet turned the page in their history. Evidenced by his recent unexpected step.

As you can see above, Selena Gomez was in love with Cole Sprouse in his youth, loved the two photos with Justin Bieber on Instagram. The first represents the tattoos of the artist and the second shows the couple trying to share affection. A cliché dating back to February 2018 and immortalized at the wedding of the father of the singer in Jamaica. As you can imagine, internet users have also been surprised that excited, convinced that the singer is still nostalgic about their romance. Of course, it could just be a false manipulation. Anyway, the main question has simply reacted by removing its likes.