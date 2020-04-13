Selena Gomez offers a home to over 5 million dollars!!!

Selena Gomez just bought a new villa. Located in Encino, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, the property is estimated to be 5 million dollars!!!

Selena Gomez has moved ! The young woman comes to the acquisition of a new villa in Los Angeles in the amount of $ 5 million. MCE TV tells you more.

Actress, singer, muse fashion, ambassador and buyer real estate. All the caps are going to Selena Gomez.

The american singer who is making a come-back triumph in this beginning of the year 2020 do not stop to talk to her. Having released a new album, the end of 2019, the young woman pulled out a clip. One of his piece Boyfriend.

Extract from the re-release of his album, which is Rare, the song about… boys. Single since his break with The Weekndthe love life of Selena Gomez will never have as much passionate to the tabloids.

Then, to silence the rumors regarding a potential suitor, the pretty brunette counter-attack with a song the lyrics are more than equivocal. “I want a boyfriend, tell me that there is good. I continue to fall on the bad “.

The young woman is so single. And she intends to keep it that way. On Instagram, the American commented on his new piece, saying so that she didn’t feel the need or the urge to be a couple for the moment.

In parallel to his album, Selena Gomez had to make an acquisition to burn a white stone. Buying a villa for $ 5 million.

The pretty brunette has acquired this property, perched in the trendy area of Encino, Los Angeles. The latter was built in the 1980s by the singer Tom Petty. With its 1000 m2, the villa has 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

But that’s not all ! The foot-to-earth Selena Gomez therefore has a gym and an outdoor pool. Perfect for sunny days on the horizon.

The villa, which was worth $ 4.5 million at the time of resale in 2018 has been acquired by the ex of Justin Bieber. For $ 4.9 million. A fine investment, so…

