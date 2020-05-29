Selena Gomez offers masks to the nursing staff !

In this period of crisis, Selena Gomez gives himself body and soul to support the nursing staff. The singer offers and masks !

More active than ever, Selena Gomez to make things happen. The interpreter Lose You To Love Me redone then stocks of masks the health care staff. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

For several weeks already, the pandemic Covid-19 extends and continues to make victims around the world.

In the first line, the nursing staff is gives body and soul to get to the end. However, the hospitals lack the means !

On their side, the stars get mobilized and make their utmost to rectify it. A nice initiative on their part.

Because of this, the impulses of solidarity multiply across the world. Among the personalities most active, we, therefore, find Selena Gomez.

In this period of crisisthe singer intends to get things moving. And for once, she doesn’t do it by half.

Recently, Selena Gomez has therefore decided tooffer masks to the nursing staff.

Selena Gomez comes to the aid of the nursing staff !

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Selena Gomez went solidarity actions. The singer seems to be committed !

In addition, strong of its notoriety, she does not hesitate to remind instructions to be followed to his fans.

It must be said that the interpreter of Look At Her Now meeting a roaring success. On Instagram, she has not less than 178 million subscribers.

No, you’re not dreaming. There is little, it has shown the support that it brings to the nursing staff in his story.

The singer supports and redone so its stocks of masks protection ! The fans of Selena Gomez validate his action unanimously.

We’ll let you discover the action of the singer !

