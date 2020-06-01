Selena Gomez on her new album: “the best that I have ever done” – News Selena Gomez

An album different from the previous ones?

In an interview with InStyle, Selena Gomez has entrusted the making of this project : “I really did my best for this album to be the best that I have ever done. And I seem to meet all of its expectations”.

She continues : “This is an album to listen to in the car. It is something nice, you’re with friends, you go to a place that appeals to you and you listen to good music”. Selena Gomez has not yet revealed the release date of his forthcoming album. But it provides for other surprises by then. The fans are eager to find out what the singer has booked.