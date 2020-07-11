Selena Gomez on the out point of the clip “Past Life” !

Selena Gomez is about to release her new video clip very soon ! In fact, the star has unveiled a teaser of a Past condemned to life imprisonment on Instagram !

Fans of Selena Gomez are going to be thrilled ! The singer will be out soon the clip of the Past Life with Trevor Daniel. She also just opened the first of the images in the canvas. We’ll let you discover…

Selena Gomez has struck again ! A couple of days ago, the star has unveiled its new single The past Life to her fans. And from then on, the sound turned out to be a massive success on the web !

In fact, users are already addicted to the new collaboration of the singer. The latter is associated with the talent of Trevor Daniel for his return. And his music beats all the records !

The lyric video of Life has already Spent more than 4 million of views on Youtube. Amazing!!! As Selena Gomez still make us dance all summer !

The star makes a nlittle-known surprises with this new hit ! In fact, the pump has also filmed a video clip with Trevor Daniel.

Selena Gomez announced the good news to his fans on Instagram. It released a small teaser on your profile. What you need to do crazy users !

Selena Gomez teases her new video on Instagram !

Selena Gomez wrote in the caption : “Soon ! “. It reveals, then, a video of the grand Canyon with vintage effects. We love it !

This teaser has done the effect of a bomb in the web. In fact, users are eager to discover more of the video. And there are already more than 4 million for having seen this teaser.

The fans did not hesitate to give your first impressions. “Yes, it seems sublime,“it makes you want to see more “, “I feel that this video is going to be canon “ can I read among the comments. What to do pleasure to the singer !

For the moment, Selena Gomez said nothing more about the launch of their clip. There must, therefore, arm themselves patience before you see more. At MCE, we are in a hurry. And you ?

