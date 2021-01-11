SELENA GOMEZ PROVES THAT YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON THE POWER OF CLASSIC RED LIPSTICK

Usually, in January we try to predict the make-up trends that will conquer the new year, but today we want to talk about something eternally glamorous: the classic red lipstick.

Do you need proof? Check out Selena Gomez, whose perfectly painted red lips prove some notes of beauty are timeless and always on-trend.

Famous makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared a new photo of the pop star on Instagram. The focus of the shot is all on the mouth, drawn with a vibrant matte red, a lipstick from Selena’s new makeup line, Rare Beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

In keeping with the glamorous theme, Vanngo chose a fresh and surprising beauty look, combed brows and lashes that frame the lids dusted with a warm eyeshadow, a touch of apricot blush on the cheeks completes the beautiful moment.

A pair of earrings catch the light, reminding us of past holidays for a moment, before bringing our attention back to what’s to come. The red lipstick? We will definitely take it on our journey into 2021.