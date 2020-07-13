Selena Gomez puts Elyse Fox in front of us on Instagram !

After Sarah Lewis and Ibram X. Kendi, Selena Gomez gives voice to Elyse Fox in his account of Instagram with the fight against racism.

Selena Gomez ready, once more, his mind Urges activists. The singer, 27-year-old let the word of Elyse Fox, director and founder of the club of Sad Girls. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

During two weeks from now, the united States is shaken by strong events. In effect, american citizens who fight against racism and tries to make things happen.

As well, many of the stars took to the social networks to encourage people to fight for the cause. While the movement Black Lives Matter in full swing, Selena Gomez has decided to give his Instagram.

Each day, the singer To Lose The Love Of Me put on a new personality at the center of attention. For her, the fight should be accompanied by explanations.

Therefore, it is thanks to the culture that has the intention of changing the mood of the population. After a call to Sarah Lewis and Ibram X. Kendi. Selena Gomez invites, then, Elyse Fox.

The filmmaker has taken the word in the account of the Rare Beauty of the stars. And this, in order to discuss mental health problems during this crisis, racial.

Elyse Fox talks about mental health in the account of Urges Selena Gomez !

“It is an absolute pleasure to speak on the matter today. Of share some tips on how to take care of your mental health during this confusing time in the world. “

Wrote then Elyse Fox in the post of Selena Gomez. In the video published by the star, then the director explains the importance of giving hope to others.

According to her, even if the conversation is of our color of skin does not put us at ease, remains it is necessary to rely. Selena Gomez also seems to of this notice.

Not to mention you can actually be harmful. In fact, the young man tries to even the fight against mental illness in the last few years.

Tags : actu Selena Gomez – news Selena Gomez – news Selena Gomez – selena gomez – Selena Gomez calls – selena gomez on instagram – Selena Gomez fight Selena Gomez revealed – Selena Gomez racism