Selena Gomez radiant for the filming of the music video “Past Life” !

In your account of Instagram, Selena Gomez has shared a photo in which she appeared radiant for the filming of her music video “Last Life” !

This Thursday, July 16, Selena Gomez has shared a new photo on his account of Instagram that it has not failed to please their fans. In fact, she has had the good idea to reveal behind-the-scenes her music video ” Past Life “.

In the title of your photo from Instagram, Selena Gomez has also been entrusted to their fans : “Take a look at how we shot the music video for “Past Life” maintaining a social distance. This thing is called the Scan-Truck “ .

Selena Gomez also wrote : “I went on my own. And I scanned my face closely. This is the reason why the clip is so real ! Sometimes, the technology and the art is perfectly” .

With your photo, Selena Gomez has also collected more than 2.6 million “likes” in just a couple of hours of their fans. In the comments, these last have do not stop to congratulate to the pretty brunette.

Selena Gomez caused a sensation with the cliché in his filming of the ” Past Life “

It must be said that she looked more like sublime than ever, with your natural smile. Some of your fans are clearly falling under its charm. Many people seem reassured to see that Selena Gomez also.

Some time ago, fans of the singer he had expressed his concern on the social networks. The reason for this ? They have learned from a friend that the young she had an accident in the home.

This same source has explained that the artist had to undergo an operation. For the moment, the main interested party has not responded to these rumors. Always active on Instagram, it is he did not dwell on the topic.

Your fans are asking for, so if it goes well. Seem to be all the same glad to see she is back on social media to make the the promotion of his new clip !

Tags : Past lives – selena gomez – selena gomez clip of selena gomez on instagram – Selena Gomez Spent the life – selena gomez photo of Selena Gomez filming Selena Gomez